Adam Sandler claims Netflix made him ‘Hustle’ new movie out of China
Adam Sandler claims that Netflix asked him to change the setting of his upcoming film from China to Spain, as the online movie bazaar doesn’t stream in the Middle Kingdom. The 54-year-old “Uncut Gems” actor dropped the bombshell during a Thursday appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show,” in which he discussed his new sports comedy “Hustle.” In the flick, which is currently in the post-production phase, Sandler plays a washed-up basketball agent who attempts to save his flatlining career by recruiting a talented overseas player to the NBA.nypost.com
