On ESPN in the mid 1980s, I remember watching an exciting football team that threw the football all over the field. Everyone else was running the ball back then. Not this team. They were playing football of the future with blue uniforms and a Y on the side of their helmets. The Brigham Young University of my youth had a head coach named LaVell Edwards. He always looked grumpy. And his teams consistently won in epic, surprising ways. It was like ESPN and BYU were made for each other.