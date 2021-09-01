Cancel
Luzerne County, PA

Flood Advisory issued for Luzerne by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-02 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Luzerne The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Lackawanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania Central Luzerne County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 100 PM EDT. * At 1002 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Pittston, Dunmore, Old Forge, Archbald, Dickson City, Moosic, Olyphant, Clarks Summit, Edwardsville, Luzerne, Bear Creek, West Wyoming, Moscow, Clarks Green, Slocum, Sugar Notch, Elmhurst and Shickshinny. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area through the morning into the early afternoon. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. The rain will continue through the afternoon and may be more intense at times, which could result in further urban flash flooding. Monitor the conditions closely as this Flood Advisory may need to be upgraded to a Flash Flood Warning later today.

alerts.weather.gov

