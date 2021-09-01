Chandler Halderson pleads not guilty in parents’ murder, trial scheduled for January
MADISON, Wis. — Chandler Halderson, the 23-year-old Dane County man charged with killing both of his parents, pled not guilty to all eight charges Wednesday. According to online court records, Halderson is facing two counts on each of the following charges: first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, hiding a corpse, and providing false info on kidnapped/missing persons.www.channel3000.com
Comments / 0