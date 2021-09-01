Cancel
Dane County, WI

Chandler Halderson pleads not guilty in parents’ murder, trial scheduled for January

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — Chandler Halderson, the 23-year-old Dane County man charged with killing both of his parents, pled not guilty to all eight charges Wednesday. According to online court records, Halderson is facing two counts on each of the following charges: first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, hiding a corpse, and providing false info on kidnapped/missing persons.

