Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

It's time for serenity now because Seinfeld is coming to Netflix

By Maureen Lee Lenker
EW.com
 6 days ago

Grab yourself a Mackinaw peach, some marble rye, and a big bowl of cereal (no pretzels, they'll make you thirsty). Seinfeld is coming back to streaming, this time on Netflix. The streamer announced Wednesday that all 180 episodes of the classic NBC comedy are coming to the platform on Oct. 1. Previously, the show was on Hulu for five years, but it left the service back in June and has been absent from streaming platforms since (though you can catch it in heavy rotation in syndication on various TV channels).

ew.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Richards
Person
Jason Alexander
Person
Julia Louis Dreyfus
Person
Jerry Seinfeld
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Hulu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's New Mystery Thriller Is Now Its No. 3 Most Popular Show

Netflix's latest whodunnit action thriller is winning over subscribers and possibly proving to be the streamer's newest hit. Hit & Run, an Israeli-American Netflix original that premiered on the platform on Friday, Aug. 6, has skyrocketed to the top of the streaming charts, quickly surpassing other popular titles on the platform.
TV & Videostvinsider.com

What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2021

September is quickly approaching and the list of titles coming to Netflix is growing as new originals, returning favorites, and more are added to the roster. Whether you’re looking forward to comedies or drama, documentary or reality, there’s something for everyone. This month, old favorites like Money Heist and Sex Education return for new seasons, as well as Lucifer which will bid viewers farewell after this final round of episodes.
TV & VideosPosted by
Syracuse.com

‘DWTS’ cast rumors; Joe Rogan has Covid-19; ‘Seinfeld’ coming to Netflix; more: Buzz

The cast of “Dancing with the Stars” season 30 is shaping up. E! News reports “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore and Lori Laughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade, fresh off her college admissions scandal, will be joining “DWTS” alongside previously announced contestants JoJo Siwa and Olympic gymnast Suni Lee. Former “Bachelorette” star JoJo Fletcher is denying that she’ll be competing for the mirrorball trophy, but Us Weekly says “The Bachelor” star Matt James will represent Bachelor Nation in the ballroom. Other rumors include Chris Harrison, Hilaria Baldwin, Kellyanne Conway, LeAnn Rimes, Fran Drescher and Brian Austin Green. “DWTS” premieres Monday, Sept. 20 on ABC; the full lineup will be announced soon.
TV & VideosComicBook

Every New Movie Netflix Added on September 1st

September has finally arrived, and that means Netflix has given its streaming lineup a bit of an overhaul. A few titles left the streaming service at midnight, which is always disappointing, but even more movies were added to replace them. A slew of new movies are now available to stream on Netflix, representing many of the most popular genres and giving just about every subscriber something else to add to their queues.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How It Actually Works When Shows Like SEAL Team Shift From Network TV To Streaming

It used to be unheard of for a show to be cancelled and get picked up by another network. With the rise of streaming, though, it became a lot more likely that beloved series with small but dedicated fanbases could see their axed favorites show up on a streaming service like Netflix for new seasons. From the outside, it seems a lot like this is an easy process, but it turns out that's not usually the case. And, we now know much more about how it actually works when shows like SEAL Team move from a network to streaming.
TV & VideosPosted by
Best Life

Everyone's Talking About This Hilarious Mistake in a New Netflix Movie

The remake of 1999's teen rom-com She's All That, titled He's All that, premiered on Netflix on Friday. And while the major story is how social-media-star-turned-actor Addison Rae fared in her first film, another aspect has people talking, too. On TikTok, the platform that made Rae famous, a user went viral with a clip showing a major mistake in He's All That. The extremely noticeable flub happens during a scene in which Rae's character, Padgett, performs Katy Perry's hit song "Teenage Dream." Read on to see the snafu that made it into the film's final cut and to find out why everyone's talking about it.
TV & Videosmanofmany.com

‘Nestflix’ is a Hilarious Fake Netflix for Made-Up Movies and Shows

Jan Quadrant Vincent 16 is finally coming to streaming platforms…sort of. Web designer Lynn Fischer has just launched ‘Nestflix’, a streaming platform for movies that don’t really exist. The new service showcases fictional or ‘nested’ movies and shows that have appeared or been referenced in real-life media, rounding up the clips of flicks you wish were real.
TV ShowsCNET

Meet Nestflix, where fake movies and TV shows are the real deal

"Hey, Claudius. You killed my father. Big mistake." You haven't seen Hamlet till you've seen Arnold Schwarzenegger in the starring role as a ripped, cigar-puffing prince shoving his corrupt uncle out of a castle window. You probably won't catch the scene at any Shakespeare film festival, but you will see...
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

7 Shows Like Manifest to Watch Now That Netflix Saved It and Ordered Season 4

Miracles do happen! Months after NBC canceled the twisty, sci-fi drama Manifest, Netflix has stepped in and saved the show from the scrapyard, ordering a fourth and final season that will consist of 20 episodes, according to Deadline. Manifest has been hogging up Netflix's Top 10 lists for months, giving the streamer plenty of reasons to make the no-brainer decision to let the show finish its story as a Netflix exclusive.
TV SeriesDecider

Will There Be a ‘Clickbait’ Season 2 on Netflix?

The new Adrian Grenier/Zoe Kazan/Betty Gabriel show Clickbait premiered on Netflix today, introducing viewers to a bleak crime with a profoundly messed up series of twists. The show imagines a harrowing scenario where a seemingly ordinary man, Nick Brewer (Adrian Grenier), is kidnapped and filmed holding cue cards detailing unfathomable sins. Whomever is shooting the video promises that Nick will die — as in be literally murdered — when the video hits 5 million views. Naturally, Clickbait asserts, it goes viral.
TV & VideosWGNtv.com

Netflix announces ‘Seinfeld’ premiere date

(NEXSTAR) – Yada yada yada, “Seinfeld” will be on Netflix next month. Netflix has announced that all 180 episodes of “Seinfeld” will be available to stream starting on Oct. 1, or roughly two years after Netflix had signed an exclusive deal with Sony Pictures Television for the worldwide streaming rights to the series.
TV SeriesPosted by
Glamour

The Chair on Netflix Is a Must-Watch for Fans of The West Wing

The Chair, Netflix’s new half-hour dramedy starring Sandra Oh, is perhaps a bit too preoccupied with creating a buzzy thesis, when simply doing the reading would be so much more rewarding. Moments of levity, heart, and genuine human interest are almost drowned out by a campus-culture war plot that’s not nearly as interesting as its characters’ inner lives. Still, it’s an engaging show, and with only six episodes in its first season, an easy binge watch.
TV SeriesWashington Post

What to watch on Friday: ‘Beckett’ on Netflix

Schmigadoon! (Apple TV Plus) With the election looming, Mildred ramps up her campaign, and Josh and Melissa confront their true feelings for each other. Mr. Corman (Apple TV Plus) Josh compares God to a pretend mouse. Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus) It’s Christmas in Richmond, and Rebecca gets Ted on...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How I Met Your Father: 5 Quick Things We Know About The Hulu TV Show

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Kids, in the spring of 2014, audiences laughed, cried, and might have gotten a little angry at the How I Met Your Mother ending after nine impressive seasons on CBS, as Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) finally finished telling his son and daughter a story that turned out to be about more than the title suggested.

Comments / 0

Community Policy