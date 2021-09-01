It's time for serenity now because Seinfeld is coming to Netflix
Grab yourself a Mackinaw peach, some marble rye, and a big bowl of cereal (no pretzels, they'll make you thirsty). Seinfeld is coming back to streaming, this time on Netflix. The streamer announced Wednesday that all 180 episodes of the classic NBC comedy are coming to the platform on Oct. 1. Previously, the show was on Hulu for five years, but it left the service back in June and has been absent from streaming platforms since (though you can catch it in heavy rotation in syndication on various TV channels).ew.com
