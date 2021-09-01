It's time for serenity now because Seinfeld is coming to Netflix

It used to be unheard of for a show to be cancelled and get picked up by another network. With the rise of streaming, though, it became a lot more likely that beloved series with small but dedicated fanbases could see their axed favorites show up on a streaming service like Netflix for new seasons. From the outside, it seems a lot like this is an easy process, but it turns out that's not usually the case. And, we now know much more about how it actually works when shows like SEAL Team move from a network to streaming.