Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 19:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 08:56:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. You may also report severe weather by posting your report to the Charleston West Virginia National Weather Service Facebook Page, or by using the Twitter Hashtag, NWSRLX. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/rlx. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1015 PM EDT. Target Area: Calhoun; Gilmer The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in West Virginia Little Kanawha River At Glenville affecting Gilmer and Calhoun Counties. Little Kanawha River At Grantsville affecting Wirt and Calhoun Counties. For the Little Kanawha River...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Little Kanawha River At Glenville. * From this evening to tomorrow morning. * At 9:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 4.8 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 23.5 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Water covers some streets and reaches some buildings near the river. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 23.6 feet on 03/31/1940.