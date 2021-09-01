Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Calhoun County, WV

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Gilmer by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 19:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 08:56:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. You may also report severe weather by posting your report to the Charleston West Virginia National Weather Service Facebook Page, or by using the Twitter Hashtag, NWSRLX. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/rlx. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1015 PM EDT. Target Area: Calhoun; Gilmer The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in West Virginia Little Kanawha River At Glenville affecting Gilmer and Calhoun Counties. Little Kanawha River At Grantsville affecting Wirt and Calhoun Counties. For the Little Kanawha River...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Little Kanawha River At Glenville. * From this evening to tomorrow morning. * At 9:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 4.8 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 23.5 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Water covers some streets and reaches some buildings near the river. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 23.6 feet on 03/31/1940.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
City
Grantsville, WV
City
Glenville, WV
County
Calhoun County, WV
County
Gilmer County, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather#Nwsrlx#The Little Kanawha River
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Britney Spears' father petitions to end her conservatorship

(CNN) — Britney Spears' fight to end her court-ordered conservatorship took an unexpected turn on Tuesday when her father and the conservator of her estate, Jamie Spears, filed a petition to end the arrangement. In a court filing obtained by CNN on Tuesday, the elder Spears cited his daughter's pleas...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

El Salvador hits snags as it adopts bitcoin as official currency, first country to do so

SAN SALVADOR — El Salvador rushed to iron out snags on Tuesday after becoming the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. Chivo digital wallet became available on the app platforms hosted by Apple and Huawei shortly before midday local time Tuesday, after President Nayib Bukele, who pushed for adoption of the cryptocurrency and has promised $30 of bitcoin for each user, railed against the tech giants for not carrying the application.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House asks Congress for $24 billion in disaster relief

The White House on Tuesday is asking Congress to provide an estimated $24 billion in emergency funding to address natural disasters as part of a continuing resolution to avert a government shutdown. Administration officials said the additional funding is necessary to fulfill unmet needs from disasters over the past 18...

Comments / 0

Community Policy