NBA offseason rankings: No. 7 Hawks

John Schumann, an advanced stats writer for NBA.com, recently put out his Eastern Conference power rankings and is one of the first national reporters to give the Atlanta Hawks a shred of respect. Most analysts and TV personalities have the Hawks behind the Nets, Bucks, 76ers, Heat, and in some cases, the Celtics. It is laughable to think that just because Boston and Miami had louder offseasons, they’re a better team than Atlanta today. It is also crazy to me how anyone can say Philly is better than the Hawks, especially considering the Ben Simmons saga isn’t over. We have no idea what this team could look like by the start of the season; Simmons seems persistent in his trade demands.