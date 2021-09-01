Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA offseason rankings: No. 7 Hawks

By Jonathan Feigen
Houston Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the NBA draft, free agency and summer league complete, now that Lauri Markkanen has become the final significant free agency move, it seems a good time to take a look at where NBA teams rank heading to training camps next month. There will be a short turnaround from summer...

www.houstonchronicle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Capela
Person
Delon Wright
Person
Danilo Gallinari
Person
Kris Dunn
Person
Lauri Markkanen
Person
Lou Williams
Person
Jalen Johnson
Person
Nate Mcmillan
Person
Cam Reddish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#The Eastern Conference#Lakers#Suns#Bucks#Trae Young#Warriors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Related
NBApeachtreehoops.com

Hawks listed at 40 to 1 to win 2022 NBA Finals

The Atlanta Hawks made quite a bit of noise as they navigated the deepest postseason run in franchise history this past postseason, putting the Eastern Conference on notice. With their youth, it seems reasonable that they are here to stay as a contender going forward. Ceasars Sportsbook has futures odds...
NBAsportstalkatl.com

Bleacher Report names the Hawks the NBA’s best young core

Zack Buckley of Bleacher Report recently did a piece where he ranked the top ten young cores in the NBA, and the Hawks received some much-deserved respect after their Eastern Conference Finals run. I recently did something similar, except I focused on the top-five young cores, and I don’t think...
NBAchatsports.com

Atlanta Hawks: Trae Young ranked fourth-best point guard

Former Oklahoma basketball player Trae Young talks with Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione after an NCAA college basketball game between the University of Oklahoma (OU) and Mississippi State at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Oklahoma won 63-62. 9e3de044417f4a94771c7d30bbcabd0a. The Atlanta Hawks haven’t played a meaningful...
NBABleacher Report

Did Every NBA Team Fix Its Biggest Problem This Offseason?

NBA offseasons are problem-solving exercises. From championship chasers to long-term tankers, every club has something it needs to correct to move closer to its ultimate goal. So, how did your team do with its specific pursuit? That's what we're out to tackle. Here, we'll identify the primary issue each club...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks: Las Vegas predicts more wins, worse finish in the East

The Atlanta Hawks turnaround season has them gaining a lot more positive attention these days. Not only will they play in 19 nationally televised games, but they’ll also play on Christmas day, an honor around the league, for the first time in over 30 years. It’s a long way from being blasted for trading for Trae Young.
NBAYardbarker

Sports Illustrated gives the Hawks a favorable offseason report card

Atlanta’s primary tasks this offseason were to take care of John Collins, give Trae Young a max extension and upgrade at backup point guard, where the Hawks still need some type of offensive punch when their franchise player has to rest. On those fronts, mission accomplished. Collins got his five-year,...
NBAYardbarker

NBA.com gives the Hawks some credit in their power rankings

John Schumann, an advanced stats writer for NBA.com, recently put out his Eastern Conference power rankings and is one of the first national reporters to give the Atlanta Hawks a shred of respect. Most analysts and TV personalities have the Hawks behind the Nets, Bucks, 76ers, Heat, and in some cases, the Celtics. It is laughable to think that just because Boston and Miami had louder offseasons, they’re a better team than Atlanta today. It is also crazy to me how anyone can say Philly is better than the Hawks, especially considering the Ben Simmons saga isn’t over. We have no idea what this team could look like by the start of the season; Simmons seems persistent in his trade demands.
NBAchatsports.com

Hawks ranked No. 3 in NBA.com’s Eastern Conference power rankings

The Atlanta Hawks are officially on the map heading into the 2021-22 season. After coming in at No. 9 in ESPN’s overall NBA power rankings, the Hawks received an even more favorable ranking by NBA.com’s John Schuhmann. Schuhmann released his offseason Eastern Conference power rankings Thursday morning, and Atlanta comes in at No. 3.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks: What impact will Nick Van Exel have on Trae Young?

The Atlanta Hawks turnaround last season was keyed by several factors. Among them was an introspective discussion about the playing style of the team. But another was Nate McMillan taking over for Lloyd Pierce as head coach. Atlanta went from six games under .500 to posting the third-best record from that point on.
NBAchatsports.com

Atlanta Hawks: 3 legends for Kevin Huerter to study this offseason

Atlanta Hawks. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports. The Atlanta Hawks had a tremendous season and it was in large part due to the versatility and the durability of Kevin Huerter. Red velvet had another season where he did it all on the court, even leading the team in steals.
NBAYardbarker

Hawks open as huge favorites to make the NBA playoffs

Even after a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals, Vegas may not view the Hawks as a legitimate championship threat, but they do view them as a team that should easily cruise to the playoffs once again next season. Bet Online recently released their playoff odds for each team, and Atlanta is listed as a -550 favorite to make the postseason.
NBAYardbarker

Interview With Legendary Atlanta Hawks Announcer Bob Rathbun

Few people enjoy universal approval in 2021—Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson, Oprah Winfrey, and Bob Rathbun. The Hawks play-by-play announcer has seen and done it all over the last few decades. Yet, despite his status and notoriety around the league, Rathbun still treats every day like it's the first day of tryouts.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks deservingly rank 3rd in NBA.com’s power rankings

The Atlanta Hawks proved they were one of the top teams in the East last season. A little over a week ago, NBA.com released their offseason power rankings for the 15 Eastern Conference teams. The top five teams were as follows: 1. Brooklyn Nets, 2. Milwaukee Bucks, 3. Atlanta Hawks,...
NBAchatsports.com

Atlanta Hawks: Was last season the best shot at winning an NBA title?

Jun 20, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shakes hands with center Clint Capela (15) in the final minute of a victory against the Philadelphia 76ers in game seven of the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks: Tweet makes drafting John Collins look even better now

The Atlanta Hawks recent success has led to several within the organization either being rewarded or being in line for one. From superstar point guard Trae Young getting a $207-million extension to 2021 rebounding champ Clint Capela getting an additional two years and $46 million of his own. We’ve even...
NBApeachtreehoops.com

2021-22 Atlanta Hawks Player Preview: Gorgui Dieng

Ahead of the 2021-22 season, Peachtree Hoops will preview each player on the Atlanta Hawks’ roster with a look at what they might bring to the table for the team this season. Today, we examine newly acquired backup center Gorgui Dieng. Coming off of an improbable run to the Eastern...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Charles Barkley’s Sad Admission

Charles Barkley has spoken about his relationship with Michael Jordan on multiple occasions. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like anything has changed. The legendary NBA big man revealed in an interview with Bob Costas that his relationship with Jordan continues to be strained. “We’re not,” Barkley told Costas when asked if...

Comments / 0

Community Policy