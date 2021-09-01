Cancel
A Multitude Of Memes For Casual Perusal

By ally.memebase
Posted by 
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 6 days ago
When you've been mindlessly staring at one of your various screens for hours on end, it's easy for the mind to wander. You start to have actual thoughts, like "maybe I should get up and do something", or "perhaps I should take up a hobby". As we all know, the most appropriate line of action to take in this situation is to ignore them. Memes are here to break up this spell of boredom, making sure you don't need to be disturbed by any other strange mental detours.

Cheezburger

Cheezburger

ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

