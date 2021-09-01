A Multitude Of Memes For Casual Perusal

As a Virgo, I can personally attest to the fact that we’re not always the easiest sign to get along with. We’re perfectionists, and we can often come off as cold, critical, and judgmental. But at the end of the day, all the hate (and, dare I say it — envy? ) Virgos face from the rest of the zodiac is nothing compared to the criticism we dole out to ourselves. We’re constantly dissecting our own decisions, as if we can somehow analyze our way toward Beyoncé-like perfection. This brings us to 2021’s Virgo season, which kicked off on Aug. 22, when every sign in the zodiac gets a little taste of how it feels to worry like a Virgo. So here are some choice memes and tweets to help you get through Virgo season, when everyone becomes a critic.