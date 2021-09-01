Oshiri Tantei: Pupu Mirai No Meitantei Toujou! Launches November 4th For Switch In Japan
Nippon Columbia has announced Oshiri Tantei: Pupu Mirai No Meitantei Toujou! for Switch in Japan. Oshiri Tantei: Pupu Mirai No Meitantei Toujou! is a detective adventure game based on Oshiri Tantei, a popular Japanese Children’s book series starring a detective whose head is literally a butt. It is due to launch on November 4th for Switch in Japan. A teaser website has also been opened, although it does not contain much information at the time of this writing.nintendosoup.com
