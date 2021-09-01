Oshiri Tantei: Pupu Mirai No Meitantei Toujou! Launches November 4th For Switch In Japan

In celebration of the series’ 25th Anniversary, Koei Tecmo has announced Monster Rancher 1 + 2 DX for Switch and PC in Japan. As the name suggests, the title is a collection of both the first and second Monster Rancher games (AKA Monster Farm) with some additional features such as a training memo function, speed options, and monsters from the overseas versions of the games. The package will be released digitally for Switch on December 9th in Japan. A special 25th Anniversary Box edition is also available on GameCity, which includes the following: