Company Doesn't Want To Pay Employee Their Worth, Costs Them Millions

 6 days ago
It's no wonder this guy unleashed the brutal revenge that he did. Pretty much anyone that comes to learn that they're being knowingly taken advantage of by their company is going to be inspired to take their vengeance. In this case, it sounds like the company's decision to take the shady, cheap route on a top-performing employee couldn't have had any more painful blowback than it did. Seriously, a mere $20K to that employee could've resulted in a reality where they didn't end up losing a couple million dollars. To keep the revenge drama train rolling check out this recent revenge story about a rude lawyer who parked in a farmer's driveway, so the farmer plotted a stinky revenge.

