Blacksburg, VA

University: 134 unenrolled, didn’t comply with vaccine rules

The Associated Press
 6 days ago

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Officials at Virginia Tech say that 134 students are no longer enrolled because they failed to comply with vaccine requirements.

The Roanoke Times reported Tuesday that less than half of one percent of students are now unenrolled. About 37,000 students were expected to attend classes this year when they began Aug. 23.

Mark Owczarski, associate vice president for university relations, said the unenrolled students “did not submit vaccination documentation or receive a medical or religious exemption.”

Owczarski said it’s unclear how many of the unenrolled students might not have returned for other reasons.

Officials at the school in Blacksburg say that 95% of students and 88% of employees have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

For the fall semester, 81% of undergraduate courses are in-person, officials said. It was 6% at this time last year.

“This semester feels more like a normal fall than a pandemic fall,” President Tim Sands said at a recent Board of Visitors meeting.

