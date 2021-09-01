Cancel
Olivia Newton-John Shares Her Birthday Wish For Her 73rd Birthday Next Month

The beautiful Olivia Newton-John turns 73 years old next month! She shared a special video talking about what she is doing for her birthday and her one and only birthday wish. Spoiler: it involves helping others!

In the video, Olivia shares, “I want to invite you to my virtual event, Olivia’s Walk for Wellness, on Sunday the 26th of September, which happens to be my birthday, to help raise funds for people with cancer to thrive. I’m sure my birthday wish is the same as yours, a world without cancer. A world of wellness.”

Olivia Newton-John has one wish for her 73rd birthday

OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN, in the film, TWO OF A KIND, 1983 / Everett Collection

Olivia is currently battling stage four breast cancer. This is the third time she has been diagnosed with cancer during her lifetime. Her latest diagnosis came in 2017 but she has been doing well these days.

THE TALK, Olivia Newton-John, (Season 4, Episode 129, aired March 24, 2014). ph: Monty Brinton/©CBS/courtesy Everett Collection

Olivia is a big advocate for medical marijuana and her husband John Easterling, grows it for her. She also tries to help others with cancer and fights for cancer research with her foundation, The Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre.

If you’re interested in her event, Olivia’s Walk for Wellness, click here.

