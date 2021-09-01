Cancel
Laurinburg, NC

It’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

By Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 6 days ago
With September being Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, there are a number of opportunities to help support the effort.

Throughout the month, Live Like Madison supporters will be selling gold ribbons for residents to display on their mailboxes or on their homes or places of business. The gold ribbons represent the 99 children who will lose their lives to cancer this month.

“We urge everyone to put out a gold ribbon, whether they get it from us or somewhere else, to help bring awareness,” said Michelle Buhler, a member of the Board of Directors for Live Like Madison.

The ribbons can be purchased by reaching out to any of Live Like Madison’s board members. People may also send a message through the group’s Facebook page, website, or email [email protected]

Live Like Madison will also host a luminary drive-through event on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 8 to 11 p.m. at St. Andrews University’s Dogwood Mile. There will be a total of 1,333 luminaries — the number of children who will be diagnosed with cancer during the month of September in the United States.

Luminaries can be purchased to honor a child who is battling cancer, a family affected by childhood cancer, in memory of a child who lost his/her life to cancer, or in honor or memory of an anonymous child/family. Names of the child or family being honored or remembered will be written on the luminaries if requested.

To purchase a luminary, go to www.livelikemadison.org and click on “Shine A Light on Childhood Cancer.” The donation for a luminary is $10.

