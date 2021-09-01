These 53 NFL players with Utah ties made initial regular-season rosters

Do you like to simulate seasons to see what potential outcomes you could get? ESPN does!. ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) simmed the entire 2021 NFL season a whopping 20,000 times and the combined results are averaged out to get their full projections. For the Seattle Seahawks, they are projected for roughly a 10-7 campaign which in an expanded playoff ought to be enough to make the playoffs. They are one of only nine teams with a greater than 60% probability to play postseason football, and they’re also 9th for both making and winning the Super Bowl.