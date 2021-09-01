These 53 NFL players with Utah ties made initial regular-season rosters
Another final cut down day has come and gone for the NFL, and for Utah ties in the league, things are looking up. As of Tuesday, there were 53 Utah ties on NFL active rosters, with three others on reserve lists. NFL teams can start signing players to their practice squads beginning Wednesday, and there were 35 Utah ties who were waived or released during training camps that could sign to practice squads.www.deseret.com
Comments / 0