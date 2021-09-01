Whatever Happened To Lori Saunders From ‘Petticoat Junction’?

Bobbie Jo was originally played as a shy bookworm who enjoyed singing. Pat Woodell originated the role for seasons 1 and 2 but she left the Junction with hopes of reaching stardom via singing. The role was then taken over by actress Lori Saunders, and so the character changed a bit.

She is probably best known as Bobbie Jo in Petticoat Junction, and the character changed to more scatterbrained and boy crazy, yet very humorous. We’re going to check out her life and career, and see what she’s up to these days!

Lori Saunders and her short-lived acting career

PETTICOAT JUNCTION, Linda Kaye Henning, Lori Saunders, Gunilla Hutton, 1963-1968. photo: Ivan Nagy/TV Guide/courtesy Everett Collection

Lori began acting in 1960 with 5 episodes of The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet. Her other most notable gig was one of her final roles, as a series regular in the short-lived Bob Denver-led Dusty’s Trail in 1973.

She had a pretty short-lived acting career, with some other credits on her IMDb including The Beverly Hillbillies and a few episodes of Green Acres.

How old is Lori Saunders?

Lori Saunders today / YouTube Screenshot

Today Lori is 79 years old and enjoys photography, art sculpture, and oil painting. She lives in Southern California with her longtime husband since 1961, Bernard Sandler. The couple have two children together. We wonder if Lori will ever come back to acting since she hasn’t acted since 1980.