Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Whatever Happened To Lori Saunders From ‘Petticoat Junction’?

Posted by 
DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04dQ86_0bjNUNBZ00

Bobbie Jo was originally played as a shy bookworm who enjoyed singing. Pat Woodell originated the role for seasons 1 and 2 but she left the Junction with hopes of reaching stardom via singing. The role was then taken over by actress Lori Saunders, and so the character changed a bit.

She is probably best known as Bobbie Jo in Petticoat Junction, and the character changed to more scatterbrained and boy crazy, yet very humorous. We’re going to check out her life and career, and see what she’s up to these days!

Lori Saunders and her short-lived acting career

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rNO5f_0bjNUNBZ00
PETTICOAT JUNCTION, Linda Kaye Henning, Lori Saunders, Gunilla Hutton, 1963-1968. photo: Ivan Nagy/TV Guide/courtesy Everett Collection

Lori began acting in 1960 with 5 episodes of The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet. Her other most notable gig was one of her final roles, as a series regular in the short-lived Bob Denver-led Dusty’s Trail in 1973.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KbEdi_0bjNUNBZ00

She had a pretty short-lived acting career, with some other credits on her IMDb including The Beverly Hillbillies and a few episodes of Green Acres.

How old is Lori Saunders?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UU5nY_0bjNUNBZ00
Lori Saunders today / YouTube Screenshot

Today Lori is 79 years old and enjoys photography, art sculpture, and oil painting. She lives in Southern California with her longtime husband since 1961, Bernard Sandler. The couple have two children together. We wonder if Lori will ever come back to acting since she hasn’t acted since 1980.

Comments / 11

DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Denver
Person
Lori Saunders
Person
Bobbie Jo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petticoat Junction#The Junction#Petticoat Junction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesAshe County's Newspaper

Whatever Happened To Prince John?

(NAPSI)—You may think it’s a legend out of ancient times, but in little more than living memory there was a royal prince—who vanished (at least as far as the press and public were concerned). The Story of the Missing Prince. Even an ardent Anglophile and enthusiastic follower of the British...
MoviesTVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Devon Sawa?

Back in the 90s, Devon Sawa was just getting to be popular when he was a kid, as he started out in TV commercials and went into his debut in the movie Little Giants. To a lot of people, he looked like a star in the making since he was the type of kid that many could see going far since he could play the protagonist or the antagonist in equal measures and didn’t really come off as unrealistic. Much like many kid actors, he did manage to feel a little over the top with his acting at times, but he was still one of the more promising young names that were available back in the 90s that appeared to be on the fast track to a great career. But then of course things happened and he grew up, and it became a little more obvious that he might have been someone that had the look when he was younger but was losing it quickly as he grew up. Instead of sticking with blockbusters, he opted for indie fame, and for a while, this worked out.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Alison Lohman?

It feels safe to state that unless she was pointed out in one movie or another that a lot of people might have forgotten Alison Lohman’s name at this point unless they were big fans of hers during her career. As of now, she’s been retired for the past five years since following her last well-known movie, Drag Me to Hell, she acted in a few other titles and then decided to step away from the business to focus on her family and to become an online acting coach. During her time in the business though she did get plenty of good reviews for several movies, but from the standpoint of an average audience member, it’s enough to say that she was good at what she did and at getting people to invest emotionally in her character. But as far as being someone that could steal the scene it’s fair to say that she was good, but not that good. Alison was definitely capable of standing in the same scene with the likes of Nicolas Cage, Giovanni Ribisi, Robin Williams, and several others, but again, after that, she was kind of forgettable since her best roles kind of came and went too quickly.
Celebritiesmetv.com

Gee, Wally! Here are 9 things you never knew about Tony Dow

He went from diving to sculpting, with acting in between. Leave It to Beaver was not just about the Beaver. Sure, the youngest Cleaver has his name in the title, but big brother Wally was just as important a character. Teenager Tony Dow became an overnight idol thanks to his role as Wally. Hundreds of fan letters poured in weekly, often in pink stationery, sometimes scented. He was one of the first true teen idols of television.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Kimberly J. Brown?

If you were a TV/movie fan during the 1990s and 2000s you probably have very fond memories of Kimberly J. Brown. She was a fixture on our screens throughout the decade, and she became well known for her roles in the Halloween town movies on the Disney channel. While it was obvious that she was very talented, viewers started seeing less and less of her by the mid-2000s. Like many other child stars, she eventually disappeared from the public eye altogether, leaving countless people to wonder what ever became of her. Luckily, Kimberly is alive and well and doing better than people probably realize. Keep reading to find out what happened to Kimberly J. Brown.
CelebritiesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Lauren Bacall, Humphrey Bogart’s Granddaughter, Brooke, Is A Former Model And All Grown Up

Legendary screen icons Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart have a granddaughter named Brooke and she’s all grown up! Brooke is now 32 years old and first began making headlines in the early 2000s with a modeling career, but lately, she’s been living a much quieter life. Bacall and Bogart were married for 12 years before Bogart’s death, and they have several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Moviesmetv.com

The director who discovered the Bradys was the voice of a familiar commercial mascot

He also originated the voice of several beloved children's characters. In "And Now, A Word From Our Sponsor," Carol and all six of the Brady kids are at the supermarket when a strange man starts spying on them. He eventually introduces himself as Skip Farnum, a totally groovy TV commercial director. He thinks that the family would be just perfect for his new ad for a laundry detergent, Safe.
Santa Ynez, CAPosted by
People

Inside John Corbett and Bo Derek's Quiet Newlywed Life: 'They Are Adorable,' Says Source

John Corbett and Bo Derek's newlywed life couldn't be sweeter. Earlier this month, the Sex and the City alum revealed during an appearance on The Talk that he and his longtime girlfriend wed "around Christmastime" last year after nearly two decades together. The secret nuptials were fitting for the couple, who live a "quiet ranch life" in Santa Ynez, California, a source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue.
TV & VideosPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Whatever Happened To Tom Wopat From ‘Dukes Of Hazzard’?

In the tale of two cousins and weekly handfuls of trouble, half of that duo comes from Tom Wopat, known as Lucas “Luke” Duke, tall, dark, mature, and an excellent planner. For six years, viewers watched him use reason against his cousin’s impulsiveness in Hazzard County, and celebrate the series to this date. But what did Wopat get up to in the rest of his career in Georgia?
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

John Ritter’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Spouse, Amy Yasbeck

Learn more about late actor John Ritter’s widow and second wife, Amy Yasbeck. During his life, comedy icon John Ritter was married twice. His first wife was actress Nancy Morgan, 72, who he was married to from 1977 until their 1996 divorce. After splitting from Nancy, John started dating Wings actress Amy Yasbeck, 58, and the pair got married in 1999. Amy was his wife until his death in 2003. Here’s everything you need to know about Amy Yasbeck.
Celebritiesinkansascity.com

Whatever Happened To: Laverne & Shirley’s Cindy Williams

For nearly eight hilarious seasons, Cindy Williams co-starred alongside Penny Marshall in the beloved sitcom, Laverne & Shirley. In the late 70s, the show sat atop the ratings heap for two seasons, besting popular shows like M*A*S*H* and Charlie’s Angels. After the show ended, Williams found success in theater and...
Celebritiessaobserver.com

The Racism of John Wayne

John Wayne was no friend to people of color. He married Latina women, but I am sure he could sleep easy at night thinking that they were actually an off-white race of people. When a local white San Antonio disk jockey, Ricci Ware, realized he had a brown grand kid in his family he would refer to that child as the “brown one.” One must remember that the racist Spanish Casta system sought to turn Spanish speakers into a white race devoid of the Native, Moorish, and black DNA connections. John Wayne was a racist of high coonskin caliber. In addition to ruining the lives of thousands during the heyday of McCarthyism in 1944, Wayne was supported white supremacy. These are not my words, but his. In the May 1971 issue of Playboy Magazine, he was quoted, “I believe in white supremacy until the blacks are educated to a point of responsibility.” Without any sense of guilt, he went on to say, “I had a black slave in The Alamo.” Of course, his son denied the whole idea that his father was a racist but later tried to soft pitch it by saying he changed over the years. John Wayne used black actor Jester Joseph Hairston, as Bowie’s slave named Jethro, to fall over actor Richard Widmark (Jim Bowie) in his sick bed to protect his master from a bayonet attack to name one. Wow! Racism to the core.

Comments / 0

Community Policy