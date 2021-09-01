Pictures Worth More Than 1000 Words (24 images)
Wakey wakey, everybody, and congratulations on making it to the middle of the week. We know you've been working hard, we know you've been giving it your all, and we know that the weight of the week is starting to settle on your shoulders. A little boost of energy - that's what you need right now, it's what we all need, a little boost of creativity, and you're about to get it right here with this week's collection of pictures worth more than 1000 words.cheezburger.com
Comments / 0