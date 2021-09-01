Pictures Worth More Than 1000 Words (24 images)

On the clearest nights of the year, you can’t help but share your lunar love with your besties. You may be in the parking lot of the grocery store or chilling with them by a fire pit when you point at the dark sky and say, “Look at the moon!” Nobody can really blame you, because the moon is gorgeous, especially if it’s in its full form or sporting a warm shade of pink. Naturally, at that moment, everyone will pull out their phones and take pictures, which is why you’ll need one of these moon quotes for Instagram to caption them.