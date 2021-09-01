Cancel
Letter: I urge people to share their addiction recovery message when comfortable

By Patti L. Senn
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a local level, there were 59 drug-related overdose deaths in Cass County in 2020, and 72 deaths attributed to alcohol use, according to Fargo Cass Public Health data. North Dakota drug overdose deaths increased from 79 in 2019 to 118 in 2020, according to the North Dakota Department of Health. Alcohol-related deaths in North Dakota due to acute alcohol poisoning, alcohol-related deaths secondary to medical complications, and alcohol-related traffic crash fatalities were over 265.

