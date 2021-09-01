A Natural Approach to Stormwater Proposed in Michigan
With memories of massive flooding still fresh from storms this summer, Sarah Grimmer details efforts around the state to increase its stormwater mitigation. Some in the state are noticing the challenge of stormwater for the first time because the climate in the state is changing. "Since 1986, total annual precipitation across most of Michigan's lower peninsula has increased by more than 10 percent," writes Grimmer.www.planetizen.com
