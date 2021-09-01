Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Asian-led 'Shang-Chi' battles for glory in Marvel's film universe

By Alicia Powell
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

NEW YORK, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Marvel’s next big-screen superhero spectacle, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” opens Friday, aiming to thrill audiences while breaking Hollywood barriers with a predominantly Asian cast.

The movie’s stars said the film follows the path blazed by “Black Panther,” the 2018 Marvel Studios movies starring the late Chadwick Boseman and a predominantly African-American cast that became a global blockbuster. Walt Disney Co is sending “Shang-Chi” exclusively to theaters.

“I think ‘Black Panther’ paved the way for a movie like ‘Shang-Chi’ to exist,” said star Simu Liu, who plays the title character. “If that movie weren’t as incredible and as successful as it was, we would not be in a position where we have a movie with a... predominantly Asian cast.”

He said “Shang-Chi” features “so many badass Asian heroes and heroines, each with their own perspective, each with their entry point to the story and their own set of motivations and dimensionality.”

“That’s what’s critically important,” Liu added. “That’s what good representation is.”

At the start of the movie, Shang-Chi is living an unassuming life as Shawn in San Francisco when he is drawn into battle on a bus that careens through the city’s streets. The event forces him to head back home to Macau and confront his past and the mysterious Ten Rings organization.

Awkwafina co-stars as Shang-Chi’s close friend Katy and Hong Kong acting legend Tony Leung as his father.

Critics have applauded the film, which earned a 92% positive rating among reviews collected on the Rotten Tomatoes website.

“A movie like this would have blown my mind as a kid,” said director Destin Daniel Cretton. “To be able to watch characters like this who look like me and have personalities similar to my friends, and dress like me and listen to the same kind of music. And then watch them go on this crazy journey to take them to superhuman levels.”

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

177K+
Followers
203K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Simu Liu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian#African American#Walt Disney Co#Rings#Rotten Tomatoes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Confirms New Movie IS Connected to Iron Man

The latest Marvel movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is due to hit theaters for its 45-day run on September 2, 2021. Although this will be Shang-Chi’s (Simu Liu) MCU debut, the Ten Rings organization has been mentioned in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe before — namely when back in the very first official MCU movie, Iron Man (2008).
MoviesComicBook

Marvel's Shang-Chi Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has held more than a dozen screenings now, starting with its premiere in Hollywood one week ago and continuing with press screenings and fan events around the country. Now, the review embargo has lifted and the RottenTomatoes score has come in, giving the latest Marvel Studios movie endeavor and impressively "fresh" score: 93% through 56 reviews. This is in line with the initial wave of reactions posted to social media following the premiere and other screenings and agrees with ComicBook.com's 4.5 out of 5 star spoiler-free review by Phase Zero co-host Jamie Jirak.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Black Widow Star Reportedly Returning For 5 More MCU Projects

One of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s longest-serving stars may have bowed out when Scarlett Johansson bid farewell in Black Widow, but it presented a number of exciting possibilities for the franchise’s future. Admittedly, we’ll need to wait for the dust to settle on the dispute between Johansson and Disney before we find out what’s next for the rest of the movie’s major players, but we know Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova will be back in Hawkeye.
MoviesPeople

How Shang-Chi's Simu Liu Went from Unemployed Accountant to Marvel's First Asian Superhero

For the first five years of his life, Simu Liu slept with his grandparents each night, six thousand miles from his parents. "My parents (his dad Zhenning and mom Zheng) had gotten the opportunity to study at Queen's College in Kingston, Ontario, so [they] made the decision to leave me in the care of my grandparents," Liu tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday.
ComicsEscapist Magazine

Star Wars: Visions Might Live Up to the Animated Potential That What If…? Denies

A trailer for Star Wars: Visions arrived earlier this week, an advertisement for the series of nine anime-inspired shorts set within the Star Wars universe. Visions itself isn’t revolutionary. As my esteemed colleague Matt Razak has noted, it is very much expected for major brands like Star Wars or Star Trek to extend their storytelling into animation. Visions won’t even be the first Star Wars animated series; George Lucas’ beloved space opera has already spun off into well-received cartoons like The Clone Wars or The Bad Batch. Still, the trailer for Visions was breathtaking and bold.
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel’s Kevin Feige Does Damage Control For Disney’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Comments

Marvel Boss Kevin Feige has addressed the dust-up over Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s comments that described Marvel’s upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) film as an “interesting experiment.” Simu Liu, star of Shang-Chi, publicly shared his displeasure with Chapek’s comments, spurring Marvel Studios president Feige to get involved.
Moviesepicstream.com

Jackie Chan Replaces Simu Liu as Shang-Chi in Impressive Video

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will bring in an entirely different feel to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with its martial arts theme and when Marvel Studios finally unveiled its first trailer a few months back, some fans couldn't help but be reminded of a certain martial arts icon, no other than Jackie Chan himself. To be fair, the brilliant minds behind the film have stated in the past that Shang-Chi's fight sequences are heavily inspired by some of Chan's legendary films.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

‘Shang-Chi’ Director On A Team-Up Film With Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel

Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton shared his thoughts on a possible team-up between Simu Liu’s hero and Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel. Before he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe to direct Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Destin Daniel Cretton made a name for himself working on character-driven dramas such as Short Term 12, The Glass Castle and Just Mercy. On all three of these films, he had one actress that was a frequent collaborator with him: Brie Larson. The Academy Award-winning actress would join the MCU as Carol Danvers AKA Captain Marvel in her own standalone film in 2019, followed by Avengers: Endgame shortly after.
MoviesComicBook

Iron Man 3 Star Confirms Marvel Return for Shang-Chi

Just a few days ago was the official world premiere for Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and there was at least one major surprise on the Red Carpet when none other than Sir Ben Kingsley appeared. Previously appearing in the MCU as "The Mandarin" aka Trevor Slattery in Iron Man 3 and the "All Hail the King" one-shot, Kingsley was at the center of the firestorm over the original version of the Marvel villain. Marvel Studios confirmed at the Shang-Chi premiere that Kingsley appears in the film but now the actor himself has opened up about it.
Celebritiesepicstream.com

Marvel Reacts to Dave Bautista's Claims That He Wasn't Asked to Join What If...?

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista has grown increasingly frustrated with his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the ever-so-outspoken actor hasn't been shy letting everyone know about it on social media. For the longest time, Drax the Destroyer has always been seen by many as comic relief despite his imposing size and stature and according to the former WWE superstar, Marvel Studios has continuously wasted the character's potential.
TV & VideosMovieWeb

Shang-Chi Gets Surprise Marvel Studios: Legends Episode Ahead of Theatrical Release

With just a little over two weeks ahead of its theatrical debut, the Disney+ series, Marvel Studios: Legends, will be releasing a surprise new episode based on the upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The new Shang-Chi episode will be available only for streaming on Disney+ just two days before the new Marvel film is set to be released in theaters. This new episode will be the series's 13th episode so far. You can check out the official trailer for the Marvel Disney+ series below.
Movies/Film

Did Kevin Feige See Simu Liu’s Famous ‘Shang-Chi’ Tweet?

Though Simu Liu had been around the business long before Marvel came knocking at his door, most fans likely weren’t familiar with the actor when he was first cast as the lead in the soon-to-be-released Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. As is usually the case in this age of social media, Liu’s Twitter account was quickly uncovered, and, to the delight of many, a fun surprise was laying in wait. Years ago, he’d tweeted about wanting to play Shang-Chi and then watched as his self-fancast came true!
Movieshypebeast.com

Five Reasons to See Marvel Studios' 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

Anticipation for the latest release from Marvel Studios, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is fueled not just by plot, but also by the cultural shift it represents. The titular character in the groundbreaking film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe is physically and mentally tested as he must confront the past when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The movie tells the never-before-seen origin story of Shang-Chi, the MCU’s first Chinese American Super Hero. This pivotal chapter in the MCU inspired each element of the movie, including music, set design and other influences seen throughout the film, which makes it even more of a not-to-be-missed release. Before the film hits theaters on September 3, HYPEBEAST rounded up the top five reasons to see Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy