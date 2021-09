Another Tesla, apparently using the driver-assisting Autopilot feature, hit an emergency vehicle this weekend, according to CNN. Tesla’s Autopilot program is already the subject of a probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which pointed out earlier this month that since January 2018, it had found 11 crashes in which Tesla vehicles “encountered first responder scenes and subsequently struck one or more vehicles involved with those scenes.” In those, it said, there were 17 injuries and one death.