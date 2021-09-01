Inside the Outdoors: The cycle of turn, turn, turn has begun

Like a lot of people, my mastery of biblical passages is less than impressive. But there is one chapter of the Old Testament book of Ecclesiastes whose verses I can readily recall. That’s no doubt because the poet and folk singer Pete Seeger turned some of those verses into a song that became a chart-topping pop music hit for the 1960’s-70’s band The Byrds. Bands had a habit back then of using novel spellings—you could say misspellings—to call attention to themselves; or that’s as good an explanation as any.