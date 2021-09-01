Los Dells sets sights on 2022 return following postponement for second year
Los Dells has officially announced the festival will once again be postponed, with organizers looking at a return in 2022. Billed as the largest Latin music festival in the United States, Los Dells has featured many of the largest names in Latin music and chart-topping rap and hip hop artists. Previous years of the event have seen performances by Cardi B, Logic, Bad Bunny, Ozuna, Daddy Yankee, Flor Rida, Ximena Sariñana, Cuco and CNCO, among others.www.wiscnews.com
