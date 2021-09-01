Los Dells sets sights on 2022 return following postponement for second year

The Bonnaroo Music Festival, scheduled to begin on Thursday, has been canceled, organizers announced on Tuesday afternoon. The reason given was not Covid-related, but rather due to heavy rains from Hurricane Ida soaking the festival’s grounds in Manchester, Tennessee. The organizers explained the situation in social-media posts and looked ahead to a rescheduled festival in June of next year; full details can be found on the Bonnaroo website. The latest lineup of the festival featured Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Tame Impala, Tyler, the Creator and Rufus du Sol, along with dozens of other acts. Last month, Janelle Monae and...