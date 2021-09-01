Cancel
Franklin, TN

OBITUARY: Michael (Mike) Barnett Sigmon

By Williamson Source
Michael (Mike) Barnett Sigmon went to his eternal home on August 29, 2021. Remembered for his kindness and easy-going nature, he was an active and beloved member of Fourth Avenue Church of Christ in Franklin, TN. Mike was a special friend, especially to the friends in his many men’s groups. Those closest to him knew Mike as sensitive and sentimental while also steady as a rock. He put God, his family and his church family above all else.

Williamson Source

Williamson Source

Franklin, TN
Williamson Source is your personal portal to all things Williamson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

