OBITUARY: Michael (Mike) Barnett Sigmon

Michael (Mike) Barnett Sigmon went to his eternal home on August 29, 2021. Remembered for his kindness and easy-going nature, he was an active and beloved member of Fourth Avenue Church of Christ in Franklin, TN. Mike was a special friend, especially to the friends in his many men’s groups. Those closest to him knew Mike as sensitive and sentimental while also steady as a rock. He put God, his family and his church family above all else.