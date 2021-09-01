SEEN HIM? Lancaster Man Wanted For Fleeing Crash After Hitting Woman

Jose Luis Lopez Jr. Photo Credit: Lancaster Bureau of Police

A Lancaster man is wanted for fleeing the scene of a crash after he hit someone with his vehicle.

Jose Luis Lopez Jr., 37, is wanted in connection to a hit-an-run that occurred on Aug. 19.

Lopez Jr. was driving a dark green 2004 Infiniti coupe, heading north in the 500 block of South Queen Street, when he struck a woman in the road near the intersection of South Queen and Hazel streets.

Lopez Jr. failed to stop, instead he fled the scene of the crash in the vehicle.

The victim sustained serious, but ultimately non-life threatening injuries as a result of the crash, according to police.

Lopez Jr. was determined to be the primary suspect after police analyzed video footage of the crash and the vehicle traveling in the area.

A warrant was issued for Lopez Jr.’s arrest on Aug. 24.

He has been charged with the following:

F3 Accidents Involving Death Or Personal Injury

F3 Accidents Involving Death or Injury While Not Licensed

S Driving While Operating Privilege, Suspended Or Revoked

S Driving Without A License

S Careless Driving

Lopez Jr., has a lengthy criminal record, mainly for drug possession.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lopez Jr. is asked to contact the police at 717 735-3301.

