Former Valley City State University standout takes over at Lake Park-Audubon

LAKE PARK — It is fair to say that PJ Peterson is from a football crazy family. Peterson played high school football in Larimore, N.D., for his dad, Paul, before going on to play for Valley City State University (N.D.) from 2013-17. His brother, Jake, also played for Paul at Larimore before playing wide receiver for Valley City State from 2016-19 and is third on the university's career receptions list with 159, second in career receiving yards (2,387) and second in career TD receptions (32). His brother, Erik, played for Paul at Pillager High School and is a freshman quarterback this season at Valley City State.