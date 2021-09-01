Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Park, MN

Former Valley City State University standout takes over at Lake Park-Audubon

By Mick Hatten
DL-Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE PARK — It is fair to say that PJ Peterson is from a football crazy family. Peterson played high school football in Larimore, N.D., for his dad, Paul, before going on to play for Valley City State University (N.D.) from 2013-17. His brother, Jake, also played for Paul at Larimore before playing wide receiver for Valley City State from 2016-19 and is third on the university's career receptions list with 159, second in career receiving yards (2,387) and second in career TD receptions (32). His brother, Erik, played for Paul at Pillager High School and is a freshman quarterback this season at Valley City State.

www.dl-online.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota College Sports
Local
Minnesota Football
City
Lake Park, MN
City
Warroad, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Pine River, MN
Local
Minnesota Basketball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#American Football#Pillager High School#Pe#Ely High School#Ga#Raiders#Mahnomen Waubun#Fosston
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Britney Spears' father petitions to end her conservatorship

(CNN) — Britney Spears' fight to end her court-ordered conservatorship took an unexpected turn on Tuesday when her father and the conservator of her estate, Jamie Spears, filed a petition to end the arrangement. In a court filing obtained by CNN on Tuesday, the elder Spears cited his daughter's pleas...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

El Salvador hits snags as it adopts bitcoin as official currency, first country to do so

SAN SALVADOR — El Salvador rushed to iron out snags on Tuesday after becoming the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. Chivo digital wallet became available on the app platforms hosted by Apple and Huawei shortly before midday local time Tuesday, after President Nayib Bukele, who pushed for adoption of the cryptocurrency and has promised $30 of bitcoin for each user, railed against the tech giants for not carrying the application.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House asks Congress for $24 billion in disaster relief

The White House on Tuesday is asking Congress to provide an estimated $24 billion in emergency funding to address natural disasters as part of a continuing resolution to avert a government shutdown. Administration officials said the additional funding is necessary to fulfill unmet needs from disasters over the past 18...

Comments / 0

Community Policy