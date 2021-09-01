Cancel
Abilene, KS

Giddy Up Cowboy: Chisholm Trail Days is back for Labor Day weekend

By editor
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
 6 days ago

For the 154th anniversary of Chisholm Trail Days, Old Abilene Town is reopening their gates after cancelling last year due to the pandemic.

Over the Labor Day weekend, visitors can enjoy entertainment, history and food with free admission to some events.

Events and times

Sept. 3, Friday Night

Kansas/Missouri Draft Horse Pull

7 p.m. Show begins at the Old Abilene Town Arena

9 p.m. Open Mic Night at the Pavilion

Sept. 4, Saturday (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.), Free Admission

Day time entertainment

10 a.m. gates open

10 a.m. Excursion Train

For Tickets, go to ASVRR.com

10:30 a.m. Tim Keane Cowboy Poetry

11 a.m. Danny McCurry Cowboy Poetry

11:30 a.m. Old Abilene Town Gunfighters

11:45 a.m. Alamo Can Can Dancers

12 p.m. Gunfight with Wild Bill

12:30 p.m. Gary Pratt Music and Poetry

12:50 p.m. Danny McCurry Cowboy Poetry

1:10 p.m. Old Abilene Town Gunfighters

1:30 p.m. Alamo Can Can Dancers

1:45 p.m. The shooting of Wild Bill

2 p.m. Excursion Train

2:30 p.m. Children’s Book Author Reading

3 p.m. Gary Pratt Music & Poetry

3:30 p.m. Old Abilene Town Gunfighters

3:45 p.m. Alamo Can Can Dancers

4 p.m. Tim Keane Cowboy Poetry

Concert in the East Field

5 p.m. Bryan Knowles

5:45 p.m. Serenity String Band

6:30 p.m. Geff & Dawn Dawson

7:30 p.m. Sons of the Pioneers

For more information and to purchase tickets, people can visit oldabilenetown.org or call 785-571-7441

Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

