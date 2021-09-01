Giddy Up Cowboy: Chisholm Trail Days is back for Labor Day weekend
For the 154th anniversary of Chisholm Trail Days, Old Abilene Town is reopening their gates after cancelling last year due to the pandemic.
Over the Labor Day weekend, visitors can enjoy entertainment, history and food with free admission to some events.
Events and times
Sept. 3, Friday Night
Kansas/Missouri Draft Horse Pull
7 p.m. Show begins at the Old Abilene Town Arena
9 p.m. Open Mic Night at the Pavilion
Sept. 4, Saturday (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.), Free Admission
Day time entertainment
10 a.m. gates open
10 a.m. Excursion Train
For Tickets, go to ASVRR.com
10:30 a.m. Tim Keane Cowboy Poetry
11 a.m. Danny McCurry Cowboy Poetry
11:30 a.m. Old Abilene Town Gunfighters
11:45 a.m. Alamo Can Can Dancers
12 p.m. Gunfight with Wild Bill
12:30 p.m. Gary Pratt Music and Poetry
12:50 p.m. Danny McCurry Cowboy Poetry
1:10 p.m. Old Abilene Town Gunfighters
1:30 p.m. Alamo Can Can Dancers
1:45 p.m. The shooting of Wild Bill
2 p.m. Excursion Train
2:30 p.m. Children’s Book Author Reading
3 p.m. Gary Pratt Music & Poetry
3:30 p.m. Old Abilene Town Gunfighters
3:45 p.m. Alamo Can Can Dancers
4 p.m. Tim Keane Cowboy Poetry
Concert in the East Field
5 p.m. Bryan Knowles
5:45 p.m. Serenity String Band
6:30 p.m. Geff & Dawn Dawson
7:30 p.m. Sons of the Pioneers
For more information and to purchase tickets, people can visit oldabilenetown.org or call 785-571-7441
