For many people, Labor Day is just a 3 day party weekend. Many see it as the last day of summer. It definitely is the last holiday of the summer. Next one, as far as I can tell will be Halloween. But what does Labor Day mean to you? Is one last hurrah in the pool? A final 3 day weekend to Bar-B-Que? Get your final vacation plans over and done with? What about scrambling to finish up those outdoor projects? Maybe some last minute landscaping in the yard? How about getting the last bit of good usage out of all that new camping equipment you bought back in March? And one last opportunity to get the boat in the water! No matter what labor day means to you, as long as you're safe go for it! Just remember... that you're wrong!