The Weeknd Paid $70M for a Bel-Air Mansion: Was It the Right Price?
The Weeknd has once again added to his property portfolio, snagging a Bel-Air mansion for almost $70 million in an off-market deal, the Wall Street Journal reported. While it’s not the first time the Canadian musician, whose given name is Abel Tesfaye, has picked up a splashy trophy home in a high-flying deal, it was definitely his most expensive transaction, by many millions. According to WSJ, the sale is one of the most expensive in Los Angeles this year.www.realtor.com
Comments / 0