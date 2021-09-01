Cancel
Beauty & Fashion

The Weeknd Paid $70M for a Bel-Air Mansion: Was It the Right Price?

By Claudine Zap
realtor.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Weeknd has once again added to his property portfolio, snagging a Bel-Air mansion for almost $70 million in an off-market deal, the Wall Street Journal reported. While it’s not the first time the Canadian musician, whose given name is Abel Tesfaye, has picked up a splashy trophy home in a high-flying deal, it was definitely his most expensive transaction, by many millions. According to WSJ, the sale is one of the most expensive in Los Angeles this year.

Abel Tesfaye
Los Angeles, CAtheclevelandamerican.com

Omar Sapporo in financial trouble; Sells luxury property in Los Angeles

Comedian Omar Chaparro He vowed that he would have a hard time in his career and career as the economic crisis caused by the Govt-19 epidemic led to the sale of the house he owned. Los Angeles California. While this may seem serious, the actor did not want to be dangerous and noted that he knew it was only a phase that would definitely pass.
Real EstateNew York Post

Inside the $42 million Bel Air mansion from Beyoncé’s Tiffany ad

The only thing more expensive than Beyoncé’s $30 million Tiffany diamond necklace is the $42 million mansion where the ad campaign was shot. Beyoncé’s most recent Tiffany & Co. photoshoot, where she became the fourth woman to wear a 128.54-carat yellow gem, took place in a Bel Air mansion mansion designed by Zoltan Pali.
Real EstatePosted by
Dirt

Rockstar Energy Drinks Founder Russ Weiner Lists Aspen Hideaway at $39.7 Million

Click here to read the full article. Serial luxury-house-buyer-and-seller Russ Weiner is at it again. The billionaire founder of Rockstar Energy Drinks has flipped an ultra-modern mansion in Aspen, Colo., on the market at $39.75 million, nearly twice the $21.7 million he paid for the nearly one-acre Rocky Mountain spread in December 2020. Repped by Carrie Wells at Coldwell Banker Mason Morse-Aspen, the property is also available as a high end rental at $20,000 per night or a cool quarter million bucks a month. And what a stunner it is. Designed by Aidlin Darling Design and built in 2014, the stone-and-steel...
Real EstateSFGate

Matt Damon Cuts $3M From Price of His Pacific Palisades Mansion

The “Good Will Hunting” star Matt Damon is still hunting for a buyer to scoop up his Pacific Palisades, CA, mansion. The actor recently dropped the price on his place by over $3 million, but the ask still sits at a hefty $17.9 million. Damon first placed his longtime L.A.-area pad on the market at the beginning of the year, for $21 million.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Dirt

‘Office Space’ Star Gary Cole Buys Secluded Bel Air Hideaway

Click here to read the full article. Did you get the memo? Gary Cole has a new wife and a new Los Angeles house. Records reveal the Chicago-born veteran stage and screen actor — who achieved cult status with his role as Bill Lumbergh, the boss everyone loves to hate, in the iconic comedy “Office Space” — has doled out $2.5 million for a contemporary four-bedroom, two-bath home nestled in a serene canyon setting in Bel Air. (While the house has Bel Air’s coveted 90077 zip code, it’s actually located way up in the hills near Mulholland Drive, geographically much...
Inman.com

14 years and $148M in price cuts later, the Hearst Estate finally sells

Fourteen years and $148 million in price cuts later, the Hearst Estate is finally set to sell for $47 million. The 3.5-acre Beverly Hills Spanish-style estate built in 1926 was taken over by a California bankruptcy court after its former owner, attorney Leonard Ross, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. He had been trying to sell it for $195 million since 2007 but was unable to find a buyer to take up its high level of debt.
New York City, NYPosted by
Architectural Digest

Frank Sinatra’s Former L.A. Home Is Listed For $21.5 Million

Frank Sinatra’s iconic home of a decade, during the 50s and 60s, has just been listed for sale for a cool $21.5 million. The seven bedroom, nine bathroom compound was designed by Pereira Luckman AIA, the firm known for their design of the Los Angeles International Airport, and built in 1951 for Dora Hutchinson, who rented the home out to Sinatra for years after she left L.A. for New York.
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

Los Angeles Spec Home Could Set Price Record in Hancock Park Neighborhood

A new, ultra-modern megamansion in the heart of Los Angeles’s historic Hancock Park hit the market last week for just under $25 million. If the property, which includes 13,000 square feet of living space, sells for close to its ask, it would be the most expensive home sold in the neighborhood by about 24%, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Beverly Hills, CArealtynewsreport.com

Hearst Mansion to Be Auctioned – Once Used in Godfather Movie

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. – (Realty News Report) – The Hearst Estate, featured in “The Godfather” movie is being auctioned off with a minimum bid of $47 million. The nine-bedroom mansion, a former residence of newspaper magnate William Randolph Hearst, was also used as the honeymoon hideaway for Jacqueline (nee Bouvier) and John F. Kennedy.

