The Weeknd Paid $70M for a Bel-Air Mansion: Was It the Right Price?

Click here to read the full article. Serial luxury-house-buyer-and-seller Russ Weiner is at it again. The billionaire founder of Rockstar Energy Drinks has flipped an ultra-modern mansion in Aspen, Colo., on the market at $39.75 million, nearly twice the $21.7 million he paid for the nearly one-acre Rocky Mountain spread in December 2020. Repped by Carrie Wells at Coldwell Banker Mason Morse-Aspen, the property is also available as a high end rental at $20,000 per night or a cool quarter million bucks a month. And what a stunner it is. Designed by Aidlin Darling Design and built in 2014, the stone-and-steel...