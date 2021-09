Michele was eliminated from ‘The Challenge’ on the Sept. 1 episode, and dished to HL about everything that went down this season — both in AND out of the game. After a win and third place finish on two competitive seasons of Survivor, Michele Fitzgerald decided to give another reality competition show a try — season 37 of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies. “In some ways, it was more intense than Survivor, in the sense that, right out of the jump, I didn’t even have time to make relationships. Right away, we were a threat,” Michele told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.