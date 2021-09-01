Moon Man, 'Vacuum'

Label – Roman Numeral Records/Wolves and Vibrancy Records. One of my least favorite parts of being a reviewer is the reality of having to make hard decisions about what to review and what you simply don’t have time to review, no matter how much you love it. I’m not speaking about bands that are kind of ‘meh’, but rather I’m speaking about bands that create art you LOVE and you still find yourself unable to get to it. Up to this point, Fawn Limbs has been a band on the wrong side of that equation. I can’t honestly say I’m familiar with the whole discography, but both Harm Remissions and Sleeper Vessels fall squarely in that category. Both made my year end list in the year they were released (coincidentally at number 42 both times), but I somehow never found time to write full reviews for either. I’m determined to avoid that mistake this time.