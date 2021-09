BEREA, Ohio -- The week leading up to what should have been Joel Bitonio’s first career playoff game didn’t go quite the way he likely imagined it would. Sure, he still attended meetings -- that was one advantage to the Browns going almost entirely virtual amidst a rash of positive COVID-19 tests -- but other than that, it was just the Browns’ stalwart left guard spending a lot of time in his basement, away from his two-year old daughter and pregnant wife, Courtney. When he did venture upstairs, he wore gloves and a mask.