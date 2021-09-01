Don't Stop Believin': Inside the Making of 'The Many Saints of Newark'

When Michael Gandolfini arrived at Vera Farmiga’s house to meet her for the first time, he had a bouquet of flowers in hand, like a dutiful son visiting his mother. Which he more or less was, since he would be playing the teenage Tony Soprano to her Livia in the Sopranos prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark (in theaters and on HBO Max October 1st). As a young actor with a modest résumé who snagged such a huge role partly because he was the son of James Gandolfini, Michael was eager to learn whatever he could from his esteemed new co-star. She gave him his first lesson before the door was even open. Dropping into a pitch-perfect impression of the late Nancy Marchand as Livia, Farmiga started to re-create the first scene mother and son shared on the landmark HBO drama.