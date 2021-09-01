Destiny 2 Season Of The Lost: Seasonal Challenges Guide (Week 2)

Destiny 2 Season 15, Season of the Lost, has just launched. This brings new activities, new gear and weapons, and of course a new story. This time centred around the Queen of the Awoken herself, Mara Sov. Some of you may not know who she is, some may know her from the Ascendant plane in the Dreaming City. However, if you haven’t played the original Destiny or its expansions (The House of Wolves or The Taken King) then you may not realize just how influential this character has become. Our goal here is to get you up to speed as quickly as possible.