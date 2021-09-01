Don’t be scared, be prepared for any emergency

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - September is National Preparedness Month to remind Americans of the importance of being ready in case of disasters and emergencies. In 2020, there was a record 30 named storms, with 13 hurricanes with 12 storms making landfall in the U.S. This year, Preparedness Month comes with unique challenges as we deal with the country’s reopening from the pandemic, but the nation has already had to deal with serious weather challenges like wildfires, heatwaves, tropical storms, and Hurricanes Ida and Elsa.