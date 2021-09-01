1932 Chrysler CL Imperial Convertible Sedan Departs Long Time Stay In Collection

One family has owned this Chrysler CL Imperial since 1947.

The era of cars this 1932 Chrysler CL Imperial Convertible Sedan were made in were impressive feats of automotive design, but there’s some extra special about the design of the Imperial. It’s a car described as having overall greatness, and for good reason. Examples like this well cared for 1932 Chrysler CL Imperial Convertible Sedan stayed with one family since 1947 and this is the first time it’s come up for public sale. There are also only 1932 Chrysler CL Imperial Convertible Sedan like this known survive today, and it’s a Classic Car Club of America (CCCA) full classic.

Powering the 1932 Chrysler CL Imperial Convertible Sedan is a potent inline-8 cylinder engine that’s hidden by a long hood with a line running to the windshield. This is one of only 11 1932 CL Imperials exist with this level Convertible Sedan coachwork.

In 1947, the consignor’s late husband bought this Chrysler CL Imperial when he was just 16 years old and. When he bought this car, the Classic Car Club of America did not yet exist. He kept this car for the rest of his life from then on and it was one of the few Imperials not known to Imperial registrars for many years. It had a minor cosmetic restoration some years ago and the car is finished rich maroon, which is similar to the factory original color, and sports a handsome tan cloth top. See more here.