EmitBio Results Yield 99.99% Reduction of Delta in Human Tissue

By EmitBio Inc.
averyjournal.com
 6 days ago

New data proves technology neutralizes the Delta variant. DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- EmitBio, Inc., a life science company, today announced successful results from a new In Vitro Neutralization study of the Delta variant in human airway tissue. The study revealed that EmitBio's technology eliminated 99.99% of the aggressive Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus with no damage to healthy tissue after three days of twice daily dosing. The Company's light technology has also proven effective, with no loss in potency against all other Covid-19 variants tested in the lab to date.

