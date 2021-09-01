Cancel
Animals

Dog vaccination essential for preventing rabies spread to humans and animals

By Imperial College London
Phys.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA coordinated and sustained program of dog vaccination is essential for preventing rabies spread to humans and animals, according to new research. Research, led by academics at Imperial, the University of Glasgow and Ifakara Health Institute, and published in the Journal of Applied Ecology, found that rabies incidence in both humans and domestic dogs decreased during a period of sustained dog vaccination in southeast Tanzania, despite incidences of ongoing wildlife rabies infections.

