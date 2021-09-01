Cancel
Cleveland clobbers Kansas City Royals

By Greg Rahe
KVOE
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cleveland Indians clobbered the Kansas City Royals 7-2 Tuesday night. It began with an inside-the-park home run in the 1st inning Ahmed Rosario who became the 1st player in Major League history to go 5 for 5 drive in 5 runs and he also hit an over-the-fence home run.

kvoe.com

