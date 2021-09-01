Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson County, MS

Flood Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 20:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-02 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pascagoula River At Graham Ferry affecting Jackson County. For the Pascagoula River...including Graham Ferry...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Pascagoula River At Graham Ferry. * Until further notice. * At 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 16.1 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday was 16.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.5 feet early Friday morning. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, River property at Cumbest Bluff will be cut off by high water and some river roads will be impassable.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Mississippi State
Mississippi Cars
City
Jackson, MS
County
Jackson County, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Water#Pascagoula River#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Britney Spears' father petitions to end her conservatorship

(CNN) — Britney Spears' fight to end her court-ordered conservatorship took an unexpected turn on Tuesday when her father and the conservator of her estate, Jamie Spears, filed a petition to end the arrangement. In a court filing obtained by CNN on Tuesday, the elder Spears cited his daughter's pleas...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

El Salvador hits snags as it adopts bitcoin as official currency, first country to do so

SAN SALVADOR — El Salvador rushed to iron out snags on Tuesday after becoming the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. Chivo digital wallet became available on the app platforms hosted by Apple and Huawei shortly before midday local time Tuesday, after President Nayib Bukele, who pushed for adoption of the cryptocurrency and has promised $30 of bitcoin for each user, railed against the tech giants for not carrying the application.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House asks Congress for $24 billion in disaster relief

The White House on Tuesday is asking Congress to provide an estimated $24 billion in emergency funding to address natural disasters as part of a continuing resolution to avert a government shutdown. Administration officials said the additional funding is necessary to fulfill unmet needs from disasters over the past 18...

Comments / 0

Community Policy