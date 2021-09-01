Cancel
Huntington, WV

Marshall announces inductees into College of Business Hall of Fame

By Gailyn Markham
Lootpress
Lootpress
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d6lSt_0bjNNmfJ00

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University Lewis College of Business and Brad D. Smith Schools of Business have announced the names of five business leaders who will be inducted into its Business Hall of Fame, their highest honor.

The 2021 inductees are Chris Cline, founder of Foresight Energy (posthumously); Marshall University President Dr. Jerome Gilbert; Thomas J. Obrokta Jr., president and CEO of Encova Insurance; Robert R. Simpson Jr., former interim business dean; and the Hon. Earl Ray Tomblin, former governor of West Virginia.

They will be honored Friday, Sept. 17, during an induction ceremony that begins at 7 p.​m.​ in the Memorial Student Center’s Don Morris Room. A reception preceding the ceremony begins at 6 p.​m.​

“This year’s inductees are accomplished leaders who have had influence and impact in West Virginia and beyond,” said Dr. Jeff Archambault, interim dean of the Lewis College of Business and Brad D. Smith Schools of Business. “Each inductee’s story is exceptional, and it will be our privilege to share their accomplishments.”

To purchase tickets or to sponsor the event, contact Molly Robertson by e-mail at robertsonm@marshall.​edu or call 304-696-2316.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dXmnH_0bjNNmfJ00
Thomas Obrokta
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n9P6a_0bjNNmfJ00
Robert Simpson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vfyAS_0bjNNmfJ00
Earl Ray Tomblin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SwtPI_0bjNNmfJ00
Jerome A Gilbert
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dPBOw_0bjNNmfJ00
Chris Cline

Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

