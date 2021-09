Walleye remain to be the fish in the news with the waters around Kelleys Island luring plenty of anglers who like to drift and cast for their walleye, or troll lures. If you are casting, then Kelleys Island is best. If you are trolling, then you will want to be at the weather buoy on the Ohio-Ontario border and probing the waters around Vermillion dumping grounds and the Lorain Sand Bar.