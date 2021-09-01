Cancel
Travel

New Walt Disney World Annual Passes Will be Available Sept. 8

By Sally I Barcelo
The Lakelander Magazine
The Lakelander Magazine
 6 days ago
The season for giving and receiving is just around the corner and Disney has announced that annual passes will resume sales on September 8. Part of Central Florida’s charm is the reasonable drive to Disney. In March of 2020, following the closures of Walt Disney World, the theme park paused all annual pass sales. This week, Walt Disney World announced that annual passes are back and will resume sales on September 8.

The Lakelander Magazine

The Lakelander Magazine

Lakeland, FL
The Lakelander is a city-based culture and lifestyle magazine. We exist to reflect our city and its diversity, to incite pride of place, and to reveal lesser-known facets of our community. We connect people, sources, and ideas.

Walt Disney
#Central Florida#Disney Photopass#Disney Pirate Pass#Disney Vacation Club
