New Walt Disney World Annual Passes Will be Available Sept. 8
The season for giving and receiving is just around the corner and Disney has announced that annual passes will resume sales on September 8. Part of Central Florida’s charm is the reasonable drive to Disney. In March of 2020, following the closures of Walt Disney World, the theme park paused all annual pass sales. This week, Walt Disney World announced that annual passes are back and will resume sales on September 8.thelakelander.com
