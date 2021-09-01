Jim Jordan to speak at Lincoln Day Dinner

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The state Republican Party Executive Committee has announced its main speaker for its annual Lincoln Day Dinner.

Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan, 57, will appear Thursday, October 28, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

A VIP Reception is planned from 6 to 7 p.m., with dinner from 7 to 8, according to a party announcement.

Jordan has served Ohio’s 4th congressional district since 2007. His district stretches from Lake Erie to just below Urbana in north-central and western Ohio and includes Lima, Marion, Tiffin and Elyria.

The congressman is known as a major defender and supporter of former Republican President Donald Trump.

To purchase tickets and/or for more information, phone 304-768-0493.