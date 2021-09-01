TAELER: Kamille Brickhouse Successfully Defends The NWA Women's Championship At NWA Empowerrr
The reigning and defending NWA Women's World Champion once again delivers a performance that has her in 'match of the night' conversations. Kamille's bout against the AEW challenger, Legit Leyla Hirsch was nothing short of entertaining, hard-hitting, methodical, and spectacular! Everything you would want out of a championship match as two insanely talented women battled it out over NWA championship gold. In my opinion these two ladies killed it and were definitely one of the best matches of the night at NWA's first ever all-women's PPV event.www.fightful.com
