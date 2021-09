PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) was not alone when it decided to suspend the dividend last year. The move was an aggressive attempt to sustain capital in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and one that helped the business weather the storm. What makes PVH Corp different from others in this group is that it has yet to reinstate the dividend. While most of its kin are either incrementally increasing their dividends and expected to return to pre-COVID levels or already paying dividends above those levels, PVH Corp remains silent but we think that could change very soon.