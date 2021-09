Small businesses are still struggling because of the multitude of challenges the pandemic has created. So when Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman says there are still billions of dollars available for small businesses, it is a piece of very welcomed news. In this week’s roundup SBA Administrator Says “Billions” Still Available in COVID Relief Money for Small Business article, Guzman says small businesses can still capitalize on the different pandemic stimulus programs the federal government still offers.