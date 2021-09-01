DefGraspSim: A pipeline to evaluate robotic grasping of 3D deformable objects

One common problem with machine learning algorithms is that we don’t know how much training data we need. A common way around this is the often used strategy: keep training until the training error stops decreasing. However, there are still issues with this. How do we know we’re not stuck in a local minimum? What if the training error has strange behavior, sometimes staying flat over training iterations but sometimes decreasing sharply? The bottom line is that without a precise way of knowing how much training data we need, there will always be some uncertainty as to whether or not we are done training.