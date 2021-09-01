Cancel
Weehawken, NJ

Weehawken jazz musician auctions off songs from new album

By Daniel Israel, Staff Writer
Hudson Reporter
Hudson Reporter
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Charu Suri, an Indian jazz musician from Weehawken, has released her latest album, “The Book of Ragas: Volume II,” and is auctioning digital copies of the cover illustration and songs from the album as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). NFTs, according to CNBC, can be bought and sold like physical assets, but...

