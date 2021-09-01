Cancel
Technology

The Postmortem Password Problem

By Eric Evenchick
hackaday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeath and passwords: two things we just can’t avoid. With so much of our lives tied up in cloud services nowadays, there’s good reason to worry about what happens to these accounts if we drop dead tomorrow. For many of us, important documents, photos, financial information and other data will be locked behind a login prompt. Your payment methods will also expire shortly after you have, which could lead to data loss if not handled promptly. The most obvious way to address this is to give a trusted party access in case of emergency.

