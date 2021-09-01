Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Oxford Covid vaccine team awarded GQ hero award for Men of the Year

By Kate Ng
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WhNfU_0bjNLfYe00

The team that engineered the Oxford / AstraZeneca Covid vaccine has been named winners of the Heroes of the Year award at GQ ’s 24th annual Men of the Year awards.

Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert , Dr Catherine Green and the team behind the jab that “offered hope to every corner of the globe” will be awarded the title during the ceremony on Wednesday night.

It marks the first time GQ has had an award titled “Heroes of the Year” and the first time an award is going to a group. The magazine has previously honoured individual women in its awards, including Michaela Coel for Creative Icon and Lashana Lynch for Hugo Boss Breakthrough Actress in 2020.

The vaccine team raced to develop a “world-changing response to Covid-19” and announced their life-saving vaccine in November 2020.

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine became available on a non-profit basis in perpetuity to low- and middle-income countries, and is part of Covax, the global initiative to distribute two billion doses to the developing world at cost price.

The vaccine is now the most-used vaccine in the world and the most widely accepted for global travel, with 119 governments recognising it.

In an interview with GQ , Dr Green said the details of the deal with AstraZeneca to make the jab available to the developing world at cost was something neither she nor Prof Gilbert had “anything to do with”, but added: “As a university and as a charity, we were always working for public health and public good and not for profit.

“The university was never going to just sell it to the highest bidder and make the most money.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QGPM4_0bjNLfYe00

The duo also spoke about their unexpected fame, the potential for more pandemics to emerge in the coming years, and whether or not booster vaccine doses will be necessary.

The GQ award is the latest in a slew of recognitions achieved by Prof Gilbert, Dr Green and other members of Oxford Vaccine Group in the past year for their work on Covid-19.

The team was recognised for their excellence at the NHS Parliamentary awards in July, and director Andrew Pollard was honoured as part of the Queen’s Birthday Honours List this year.

Mattel created a Barbie doll in Prof Gilbert’s honour, which she said was initially “very strange” but she hoped it would inspire young girls to work in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) careers.

The GQ Men of the Year awards will take place in central London and will be jointly hosted by husband and wife Idris and Sabrina Elba. Last year, the awards took place online due to coronavirus restrictions.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

233K+
Followers
107K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michaela Coel
Person
Hugo Boss
Person
Lashana Lynch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Mathematics#Oxford Covid#Men Of The Year Awards#Creative Icon#Oxford Astrazeneca#Covax#Oxford Vaccine Group#Nhs Parliamentary#Mattel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
IBTimes

Prince Harry Rocks Tuxedo During Virtual Appearance At British GQ Men Of The Year Awards

Prince Harry looked dapper in his tuxedo during his virtual appearance at the 2021 British GQ Men of Year Awards. The Duke of Sussex, 36, made a surprise appearance at the event that took place in London Wednesday. Prince Harry presented the GQ Heroes of the Year award to the Oxford scientists — Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert, Dr. Catherine Green, and the entire team at Oxford — who developed the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.
PharmaceuticalsBBC

Prince Harry uses GQ awards show spot to make vaccine plea

The Duke of Sussex has urged governments to tackle the "huge disparity" in access to Covid vaccines worldwide, as he made a surprise virtual appearance at an awards show. Prince Harry was speaking at the GQ Men of the Year awards, where he presented a prize to the team behind the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.
Celebritiescarrollspaper.com

Rege-Jean Page wins big at GQ Men of the Year Awards

Rege-Jean Page was among the winners at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2021. The ‘Bridgerton’ star won the Standout Performance of the Year trophy at the annual awards ceremony on Wednesday (01.09.21) for his role as the Duke of Hastings in the hit Netflix period drama. And speaking...
Public HealthMetro International

Coronavirus vaccine team and Southgate win at GQ Awards

LONDON (Reuters) – Coronavirus vaccine developer Sarah Gilbert and England manager Gareth Southgate were among the winners at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards on Wednesday. The men’s fashion and style magazine named Oxford University professor Gilbert, biologist Catherine Green and the team behind the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine as heroes of the year.
Celebritiesthehendersonnews.com

Anthony Hopkins to receive Legend Award at GQ Men of the Year Awards

Sir Anthony Hopkins is to receive The Legend Award at this year's GQ Men of the Year Awards in association with BOSS. The 83-year-old actor will be presented with the special accolade at the magazine's 24th annual awards ceremony this Wednesday (01.09.21). Hopkins is the cover star for the latest...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Line of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar dedicates GQ Men of the Year award to his mother who survived Covid

Adrian Dunbar has dedicated his GQ Men of the Year award to his 89-year-old mother who has beaten coronavirus.The Line of Duty star was named television actor of the year at the ceremony on Wednesday evening (1 September).Singer Ed Sheeran, Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page and England manager Gareth Southgate were also honoured at the awards alongside the team behind the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.Speaking on stage at the event, Dunbar thanked the BBC, Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio and his co-stars and “best mates” Vicky McClure and Martin Compston.He added: “But I’d really like to dedicate this award to my 89-year-old...
WorldPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Piers Morgan Sits Through Prince Harry Vaccine Speech at GQ Awards

Piers Morgan, who was on Wednesday cleared by a British media watchdog over comments he made calling into question Meghan Markle’s account of her suffering at the hands of the British royal family, came face to virtual face with her husband, Prince Harry, last night at British GQ’s Men of the Year awards in London. Harry beamed into the awards from California to present an award to the British drugmaker AstraZeneca for its work on a coronavirus vaccine. In a speech, he blamed those who “peddle lies and fear” for vaccine hesitancy. The Sussexes have not commented on the ruling clearing Morgan.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Prince Harry blames ‘mass-scale misinformation’ for vaccine hesitancy in GQ Awards speech

The Duke of Sussex made a surprise appearance at the GQ Men of the Year awards where he blamed “mass-scale misinformation” for vaccine hesitancy.Prince Harry appeared virtually to present a prize to Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert, Professor Catherine Green and the team behind the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, who he hailed as “heroes of the highest order”.Wearing a black velvet tuxedo, Harry took the opportunity to call for greater vaccine equality for poorer countries around the world, warning “until every community can access the vaccine and until every community is connected to trustworthy information about the vaccine, then we are all at...
EducationeSchool Online

eSchool News Hero Awards

Program was hatched last spring, the hope was that these words would be written in the past tense—that the pandemic had passed—and schools were back to normal. Unfortunately, we know that’s not the case, which may make it more important than ever. Many myths have been busted in the course...
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Son Of Boxing Legend Goes 19-0 and Continues To Roll On

Good weekend of boxing just gone in the UK. Looked like a great atmosphere with the big crowds back in attendance. Katie Taylor making another undisputed title defense, impressive again. Surely the Amanda Serrano fight the only thing left for both at this point. Two of women’s boxing’s best ever. If they can make this fight next year, very good.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

‘After everything that has happened, I was in total shock’: The double-jabbed people catching Covid

A month after getting her second AstraZeneca jab, 45-year-old Tara in Chester was staying with family for the first time in months when she woke up with a sore throat. “I’d done a lateral flow test before visiting and it was negative,” she tells The Independent. “But that morning, my husband messaged to say he’d tested positive for Covid-19. I had what felt like a bad summer cold – nothing worse than that. I took another test and I was positive too.“I’m not embarrassed to say that I bawled my eyes out. After everything that has happened, I was...
EntertainmentCNBC

From the mailroom to making $100 million Hollywood deals

If Charles King's life were a movie script, no studio would buy it. It's too unbelievable. A young black man packs up his belongings in a U Haul truck, moves to the Los Angeles site unseen with nothing more than a list of names. That kid eventually lands in a mailroom at WME and goes on to become the first black partner at a major talent agency. From broke to a millionaire in less than 10 years. But his journey doesn't stop there. Not even close.
Musicfemalefirst.co.uk

Damon Albarn announces intimate solo gig at Globe theatre

Damon Albarn has announced a special concert at London's historic Globe theatre later this month. Damon Albarn is playing an intimate solo gig at London's Globe theatre. The Blur and Gorillaz star will present tracks from his upcoming LP ‘The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows’ at the one-off concert at Shakespeare's Globe on September 20.

Comments / 0

Community Policy